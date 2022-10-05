Overwatch 2 servers suffer DDoS attack on launch day

HQ

It certainly hasn't been the best opening for the already controversial Overwatch 2. If we add last night's events to the fact that it seems more like a 2.0 update of the original than a complete new title, we are once again very worried about Blizzard's hero shooter.

Yesterday afternoon, when the servers opened, the game suffered a massive DDoS attack that blocked players' access to the game, with some witnesses claiming that there were queues of more than 30,000 players waiting to play.

Blizzard's current president, Mike Ybarra, tweeted that they are doing everything humanly possible to restore service as soon as possible.

An in-game message informed bewildered affected players, saying: "We are aware that some players are encountering an unexpected server error message when attempting to log in. We are actively working on it. Thank you for your patience."

While the future of Overwatch 2 looks promising with the amount of content that will be added over time, according to the studio, the situation is far from ideal for a game that already had some reservations.