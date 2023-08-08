Overwatch 2 reveals new support hero, story missions, maps and more in Invasion trailer

HQ

Blizzard has been hyping up the launch of Overwatch 2's Invasion season for quite some time. Kind of understandable when it includes the game's first story missions, a new PvP mode, a 10th support hero and more, so it's time for a closer look at all of these.

Still, the highlight in today's trailer is the confirmation that the new hero is Illari. While it doesn't outright reveal what the Peruvian support hero's abilities are, we're shown that she has a drone that can heal team-mates and a massive solar-weapon that seems able to give enemies far more than a sunburn.

We're also treated to glimpses of the PvP mode Flashpoint, the new Suravase and New Junk City maps, Hero Mastery mode, some of the cool skins included in the battle pass and everything else coming to Overwatch 2 as part of the Invasion season that starts on the 10th of August.