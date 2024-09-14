Overwatch 2 is joining in on the World of Warcraft celebrations

HQ

Overwatch 2 is joining in on its parent company, Blizzard's, festivities to celebrate the 20th anniversary of World of Warcraft.

This comes as World of Warcraft launches a huge update to celebrate its anniversary. The Overwatch event, showcased in a trailer that you can watch below, pits some of the game's cast as characters from WoW's history:

There may be more, but for now we have Lich King Reinhardt, Sylvanas Widowmaker, Thrall Zenyatta, and a new Magni Bronzebeard Torbjorn skin that allows him to enter the Speaker of Azeroth form.

Reportedly, players will be able to choose whether to represent the Horde or the Alliance during the event.