Overwatch 2 has already been played by 25 million players

Despite its many launch woes, Overwatch 2 has seemingly gone down rather well with interested players. We say this because Blizzard has revealed that in just ten days since the sequel debuted, it has been played by over 25 million players.

This comes after Blizzard also published the first developer blog for the game, where it was revealed that there won't be any significant hero balance until Season Two in December, and that to make up for the issues plaguing the game's first week, players will be able to get a free Reaper skin and weapon charm for logging in later this week.