Overwatch 2 gets action packed released trailer

It's actually less than a week until the release of Blizzard's highly anticipated shooter Overwatch 2, but clearly the studio didn't want to wait until the premiere date and decided to show the launch trailer today.

We get a good peak at all the promising PvP action we can look forward to on October 4, when the free-to-play title is finally being available with 35 heroes to choose from (both old and new ones), 22 maps, 6 game modes, tons of cosmetics and a whole lot more.

Overwatch 2 launches for PC, Playstation 4/5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X - and also has cross-play.