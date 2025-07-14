Overwatch 2 director says recent changes weren't influenced by Marvel Rivals

HQ

For a long time, Overwatch and its sequel dominated the hero shooter space. A few tried to challenge it, but none have made as big of a splash as Marvel Rivals. The superhero shooter has given Overwatch quite the bit of competition, but Overwatch 2's game director Aaron Keller doesn't want fans thinking his game has changed purely because of Marvel Rivals.

Speaking to YouTuber Jay3, Keller was asked whether he believed the competition between his game and Marvel Rivals was a healthy one. "I think that competition is healthy. It does force people to innovate more and to always be putting your best foot forward, but I don't think what you're seeing in Overwatch 2 right now is a response to Marvel Rivals," he said.

"So much of what we were doing this year, from perks to stadium to map voting, we did full hero bans, so much of what we're doing here and all the heroes we're releasing has been in the works for over a year as part of a new strategy for the game to have a big annual kick off to the year," he continued.

It's hard not to see that Overwatch 2 has been bringing in big changes, and whether they're due to Marvel Rivals or not, fans are appreciating Blizzard's efforts to restore faith in the Overwatch IP after the sequel's release did some damage to it.