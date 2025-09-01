Overwatch 2 confirms more than 1 million accounts have been banned since launch

HQ

Overwatch 2's Defense Matrix system has officially banned more than 1 million accounts since the launch of the game back in 2022. Checking to find aimhacking, wallhacking, and accounts that grouped with players benefitting from these cheats, Blizzard has been trying to make the shooter a fairer place all around.

In the most recent blog post, the Overwatch 2 team talks about catching people that were using mouse and keyboard in console lobbies. Previously, players that were found to be taking part in this behaviour were given warnings and sent into the PC pool of players, but now this could result in a full account ban.

"We're also laying down harsher consequences on users of unapproved peripherals, since the legitimate opportunity to compete using Mouse and Keyboard on an even playing field is now available, regardless of whether you own a PC or console," Blizzard writes.

23,000 players were recently caught using the wrong peripherals, but it's unclear whether all of them were banned. The 1 million accounts being banned in Overwatch 2 is a big milestone, but we're sure that cheaters will continue to try and prosper in the online shooter. This isn't an Overwatch 2 problem, but a multiplayer games problem.