Overwatch 2 closed beta tests to start in April

Blizzard has finally announced when players will be able to jump in and try out Overwatch 2 for the first time. Coming as part of a series of closed beta tests that will start in April, those who sign-up will be eligible to try out a wealth of the upcoming new features that will be available when Overwatch 2 launches at a still unannounced date.

Revealed by game director Aaron Keller in a new developer update, the PvP beta (PvE won't be available this time) will allow players to experience the 5v5 gameplay and will include the new hero, Sojourn, as well as new maps, a new game mode, hero reworks, and a ping system. Here is everything new the beta will add:



5v5



New Hero: Sojourn



Four new maps: Circuit Royal (Escort), Midtown (Hybrid), New Queen Street (Push), and Colosseo (Push)



New game mode: Push



Hero reworks: Orisa, Doomfist, Bastion, Sombra



New ping system



Blizzard has yet to reveal the exact dates for when the closed beta tests will begin, but you can head to this link to register your Battle.net account for a chance to be selected to join in on the beta when it starts.

Be sure to watch the latest developer update below for finer information on the beta tests.