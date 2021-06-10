LIVE
logo hd live | Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live!
 See in hd icon
Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Overwatch 2
Featured: E3 2021 Coverage

Overwatch 2 character models for Baptiste and Sombra shown during the Summer Game Fest

Familiar yet different.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

We expected Overwatch 2 to show up to some degree during the Summer Game Fest, and now we have been given a first look at the new models for Baptiste and Sombra, and how they look a little different in the Blizzard shooter sequel.

Baptiste has a slightly more refined colour scheme that features a white and blue palette, and a tweaked suit. Sombra on the other hand is returning with her purple colour palette, but features a slightly different suit that seems to have a blue glow when in low light.

You can take a look at Overwatch 2's Sombra and Baptiste below, and if you are interested in checking out the previously announced models, you can find them here.

Overwatch 2Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2Overwatch 2

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy