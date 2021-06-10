Overwatch 2 character models for Baptiste and Sombra shown during the Summer Game Fest

We expected Overwatch 2 to show up to some degree during the Summer Game Fest, and now we have been given a first look at the new models for Baptiste and Sombra, and how they look a little different in the Blizzard shooter sequel.

Baptiste has a slightly more refined colour scheme that features a white and blue palette, and a tweaked suit. Sombra on the other hand is returning with her purple colour palette, but features a slightly different suit that seems to have a blue glow when in low light.

You can take a look at Overwatch 2's Sombra and Baptiste below, and if you are interested in checking out the previously announced models, you can find them here.