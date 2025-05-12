English
Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 and Street Fighter 6 are colliding

A partnership between the hero shooter and the fighting game has been announced.

During EVO Japan over the weekend, Blizzard and Capcom came together to make a rather surprising announcement. Overwatch 2 and Street Fighter 6 will soon be crossing over for a new collaboration that will see a slate of SF6 goodies appearing in the hero shooter.

This was affirmed in a new trailer with a serious retro and anime flair, that gave brief glimpses at the several characters that are getting Street Fighter skins, and as for who these are, the list is below.


  • Juno as Chun-Li

  • Widowmaker as Cammy

  • Hanzo as Ryu

  • Kiriko as Juri

  • Soldier 76 as Guile

  • Zenyatta as Dhalsim

  • Winston as Blanka

  • Sigma as M. Bison

The collaboration will be launching next week on May 20, and you can see the announcement trailer below. While exact prices haven't been communicated yet, expect these to be premium Overwatch 2 skins that could cost anywhere between £10-£20.

