Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Overpass 2

Overpass 2 revealed with new and dirt filled trailer

Prepare for off-road adventures in October.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Overpass 2 was just announced by Nacon, and they really seem to believe in the new racing title they call the "ultimate off-road adventure". We're also promised 31 new tracks and 5 playable modes to choose from, and there are 37 licensed vehicles included. Combine this with a "redesigned and more complete experience: improved graphics, enhanced physics, new vehicles and terrains", and you have yourself a promising off-road title.

Peter Vermeulen, managing director at the developer Neopica, had thie following to says about this announcement:

"Overpass 2 is a unique game, and we are delighted to be bringing a new game out for fans of racing and off-roading. We are working hard to recreate the terrain physics, vehicle behaviour and the authentic sensations of this very technical sport."

This off-road adventure premieres for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X on October 19, and the first trailer can be found below.

HQ
Overpass 2

Related texts



Loading next content