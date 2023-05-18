Overpass 2 revealed with new and dirt filled trailer

Overpass 2 was just announced by Nacon, and they really seem to believe in the new racing title they call the "ultimate off-road adventure". We're also promised 31 new tracks and 5 playable modes to choose from, and there are 37 licensed vehicles included. Combine this with a "redesigned and more complete experience: improved graphics, enhanced physics, new vehicles and terrains", and you have yourself a promising off-road title.

Peter Vermeulen, managing director at the developer Neopica, had thie following to says about this announcement:

"Overpass 2 is a unique game, and we are delighted to be bringing a new game out for fans of racing and off-roading. We are working hard to recreate the terrain physics, vehicle behaviour and the authentic sensations of this very technical sport."

This off-road adventure premieres for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X on October 19, and the first trailer can be found below.