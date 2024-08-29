Overhype Studios on Menace's difficulty: "lots of people are concerned that it's going to be an easy game... it's not"

HQ

Strategy fans around the world are no doubt hugely excited to learn more about the next title coming from developer Overhype Studios, the same team behind the famed and notoriously difficult Battle Brothers. With this upcoming title in mind - and known as Menace - a very different project to what the team is previously known for, there has been some chatter that the game will sacrifice a bit of iconic challenge to make it more accessible and intriguing to a wider audience. According to creative director Paul Taaks, this absolutely won't be the case.

Speaking with Taaks at Gamescom, he told me: "Yeah so first of all, lots of people are concerned that it's going to be an easy game... it's not. It's going to be very complex, but we try to make it a little bit less frustrating for players, and also we want players to actually get into it easier. So, it has to be easy at the start, and then get more difficult, while Battle Brothers is very difficult at the start, and then it gets easier."

Needless to say, you can be assured that a challenging and complex strategy offering is on its way when Menace arrives. To learn more about the game and why Overhype decided to move away from the fantasy setting to explore the cosmos, be sure to watch the full interview below.