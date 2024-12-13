Overcooked developers announce their new title Stage Fright

Overcooked, the game where a team of friends try to coordinate a kitchen under the oddest circumstances, has ruined countless friendships over the years. At The Game Awards tonight, Ghost Town Games announced their new game called Stage Fright, and just like Overcooked, it's all about teamwork.

Here's how the developers describe the title:

From the creators of the worldwide sensation OVERCOOKED! comes "Stage Fright", an all new co-operative experience for 2 players. Take your friend on an amazing adventure as you explore, solve escape rooms, overcome fiendish obstacles and unravel an ancient mystery.

A Co-Op Adventure: Stage Fright is built from the ground up as a co-operative experience, bursting with Overcooked-style chaotic moments and escape room-esque co-operation. Play online or better still, side-by-side.

with Pick-up-and-play Accessibility: Designed with communication and team work in mind and instantly accessible to a wide array of players. The challenge is in the mind, not the finger-tips!

in an Intriguing and Mysterious Town: Guide Drew, Blake and Charlie through a charming coming-of-age story with real heart and memorable characters. Switch between pairs of kids as the story unravels from two unique perspectives.

The question is, is Josef Fares sweating profusely right now? Neither platforms nor release dates are known at this time, unfortunately. Check out the trailer and images below.