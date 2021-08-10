Overcooked! All You Can Eat's free Birthday Party update is now out

Team17 is celebrating five years of its chaotic party game Overcooked! with a free Birthday Party update that adds a bunch of new themed kitchens, a new chef, and a new recipe.

Available right now, but only on the bumper All You Can Eat edition of the game that launched late last year, players can now play on five birthday-themed kitchens, as the Tabby Cat chef, and can make the Cup of Tea recipe.

And to celebrate this milestone even further, Team17 has announced that it has made the game free to play on Steam until August 11 at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST, so that you can try out the mega edition before deciding to pick it up. Moreover, Overcooked! All You Can Eat is also discounted on all platforms, to further build on the anniversary celebrations.

Take a look at the Birthday Party celebration trailer below.