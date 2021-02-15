Overcooked! All You Can Eat is being served up soon on Switch, PS4, and Steam

You're watching Advertisements

After providing a scrumptious helping of content last November on PS5 and Xbox Series, Overcooked! All You Can Eat is now coming to Switch, PS4, and Steam on March 23.

This huge collection of content includes Overcooked!, Overcooked 2!, and all DLC previously released for both titles. In addition to this, there's seven new levels, a new Assist Mode, and improved performance when it comes to visuals and frame rate. Cross-play is also set to be provided within a free post-launch update to unite players across all platforms.

You can check out the brand new announcement trailer below: