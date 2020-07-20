Cookies

news
Overcooked 2

Overcooked 2's latest seasonal DLC is out on all platforms

Ghost Town Games' delightfully intense cooking simulator Overcooked 2 received a new content update recently and it's free to download on all platforms.

Earlier this month, Ghost Town Games released the latest seasonal update (all of which are free, mind you) on PC, with a console release date set for later in July. Well, that 'later in July' has come
and the Summer seasonal update for the year, aptly titled 'Sun's Out Buns Out', is out on PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One and, as we mentioned prior - it's free.

Sun's Out Buns Out brings two new canine chefs (as if there weren't enough rodents in the kitchen already), new levels and new dishes to create alone or with some friends.

Overcooked 2

