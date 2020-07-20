Overcooked 2's latest seasonal DLC is out on all platforms

You're watching Advertisements

Earlier this month, Ghost Town Games released the latest seasonal update (all of which are free, mind you) on PC, with a console release date set for later in July. Well, that 'later in July' has come

and the Summer seasonal update for the year, aptly titled 'Sun's Out Buns Out', is out on PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One and, as we mentioned prior - it's free.

Sun's Out Buns Out brings two new canine chefs (as if there weren't enough rodents in the kitchen already), new levels and new dishes to create alone or with some friends.