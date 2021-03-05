Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Outriders

Over two million downloads of the Outriders demo

Updates to make the demo even better are also on their way.

It seems like a lot of people have waited on an opportunity to try out People Can Fly's co-op shooter Outriders. The publisher Square Enix has now revealed that the demo that was released a week ago has been downloaded over two million times.

The developer has also listened to feedback and will update the demo both technically (bugs/better graphics) and it's gameplay (various changes). The first part will be released as a patch at some point next week and includes:

Resolutions that apply to ALL PLATFORMS:
• Added a Motion Blur Toggle [ALL PLATFORMS]
• Made minor tweaks to frame rate output for certain items in cutscenes, however, we are working on a more comprehensive fix for the future [ALL PLATFORMS]
• Made improvements to cut down on the time it takes to Matchmake [ALL PLATFORMS]
• Made other minor improvements and fixes

Additional resolutions that apply only to PC:
• Fixed a crash that repeatedly occurred when opening the menu or inventory [PC]
• Fixed a bug that deletes player gear if their connection drops out during a transition [PC]
• Improved subtitle display and synchronization during the "Bad Day" quest [PC]

Additional resolutions that apply only to Xbox Platforms:
• Fixed menu prompts not displaying correctly in supported non-English languages [XBOX]

Additional resolutions that apply only to PlayStation Platforms:
• Fixed store links on the "Buy Now" button in the Lobby [PS4/5]
- Note that while the ingame button will be fixed with the patch, you can still search the PlayStation store for "Outriders" should you wish to already pre-order it.
• Fixed bug that was causing an audio desynchronization in cutscenes [PS4/5]

The changes to gameplay will be added today and it's a backend update rather than a patch you have to download. It's a pretty massive list you can find over here, and it includes stuff like making Captains easier and pretty major adjustments to loot drops.

Outriders launches on April 1 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.

Outriders

