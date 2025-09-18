Over two million digital skaters joined Skate yesterday

HQ

It would be a lie to say that yesterday's Early Access launch of Skate went completely smoothly, with many reporting problems with various aspects of the game. On the other hand, that's precisely why we have Early Access, and fans flocked to play.

Now, the official Threads account has announced that Skate has already attracted over two million skaters to San Vansterdam, and we expect that number to continue growing rapidly.

Have you played it yourself, and what did you think?