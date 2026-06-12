Over the Hill will offer a demo as part of Steam Next Fest

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Developers Funselektor and Strelka Games are yet to slap a firm launch date on their off-roading exploration indie title, Over the Hill, as the game is simply planned for a launch on PC via Steam later in 2026, with console versions to follow after that. While today's news won't dispel any of the fog surrounding the launch of the project, we do at least now know when you'll be able to play the game and test it for yourself.

In-line with the Steam Next Fest running between June 15-22, the developers will be offering a demo of Over the Hill, where fans can jump in and get a taste of the action, specifically in the Emerald Lake version of the Canada region of the game. In a press release, when touching on what will be present here, we're told the following.

"Made up of woodlands, lakesides, and steep mountainous terrain, the area offers a quiet alpine ambience alongside a range of routes and off-road challenges."

The demo will feature three off-road vehicles to utilise and a selection of tools to equip them with too, be this winches to cross gaps or camping sets to take a break while out in the wilderness. There will also be Challenge Trails to overcome that push a player's off-roading skills to the limit, as well as wildlife to encounter and photograph.

Check out the demo as of next week, and again, don't forget to play Over the Hill on PC when it arrives later this year, or on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or Switch 2 when these versions "follow".