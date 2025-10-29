Over the Hill lays out console launch plans with intention to debut on PS5, Xbox Series, and Switch 2

HQ

The next game from Art of Rally developer Funselektor will officially be coming to consoles as well as PC. It has been confirmed that following 600,000 wishlists on Steam, the developer and publisher Strekla Games has confirmed that a PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and a Nintendo Switch 2 edition is in the works.

This was affirmed at the ID@Xbox Fall 2025 Showcase, where a new trailer for the game was also presented, which you can see below.

Otherwise, it has been confirmed that the PS5 and Switch 2 versions of the game will be getting a physical edition and even a Collector's Edition. As for what the latter bundle offers, on top of the physical game, you will get a window cling decoration, a rocking dashboard car standee, an embroidered patch, a lanyard keychain, a winched collar pin, and a vehicle poster.

The release date for Over the Hill has not yet been revealed as all we know is that the title will be coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2 in 2026.