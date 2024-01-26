Over one third of all Palworld players are Chinese

HQ

We already know that Palworld has a ton of players after reaching over eight million sold copies recently, but where are all these gamers from? Many probably thought it would be a huge Japanese audience considering that it's a Japanese developer making it, inspired by a popular Japanese franchise (Pokémon).

Well, it turns out it isn't entirely true. Instead it's Chinese gamers that are making up the biggest chunk, with 36.4% of the Palworld players. American players are the second largest group with 21.4% of all players, and 6% Germans as number three. This was revealed by the journalist Stephen Totilo on X, who also reveals that Japan doesn't even qualify for the top 5, having only 2.5% of all Palworld players