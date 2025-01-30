Over four million people have played Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

HQ

During the evening US time, Microsoft published its latest quarterly report and had some mixed numbers to offer. Among other things, it was revealed that December's biggest title, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, seems to have got off to a phenomenally good start.

Since its launch on December 9, more than four million people have played Indy's adventure. This should not be mistaken for copies sold though, as many played via Game Pass, which also saw a 2% increase compared to the same period last year (likely thanks to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle).

But for Xbox as a business, revenue was down 7%, mainly due to a rather hefty 29% drop for Xbox hardware. For Microsoft itself, things were much better, with a significant increase in revenue, along with a net profit of $24.1 billion (about a third of what was spent to buy Activision Blizzard), which is an increase of 10%.