Over a million displaced as super typhoon Fung-wong hits the Philippines

Super typhoon Fung-wong swept across the Philippines on Monday, leaving at least two dead and forcing more than 1.4 million people to evacuate as the country faced severe flooding, landslides and widespread damage.

Authorities said the storm triggered flash floods, storm surges and gale-force winds across multiple regions, marking the most powerful typhoon to threaten the archipelago in years.

Mass evacuations and widespread damage

In Pandan, Catanduanes, floodwaters reached rooftops and washed away homes, with emergency teams rescuing residents trapped on top of buildings. One person drowned in the province, while another was killed when her house collapsed in Eastern Samar, officials said.

The storm, initially classified as a super typhoon, weakened slightly as it crossed Luzon but maintained sustained winds of 165 km/h and gusts above 275 km/h, according to PAGASA. It is expected to continue weakening as it moves north toward Taiwan.

The NDRRMC said more than 6,000 evacuation centres have opened to shelter around 92,000 families, while assessments of damage to homes and infrastructure are ongoing.

Fung-wong arrived just days after Typhoon Kalmaegi, which caused significant loss of life and forced search operations to pause due to dangerous conditions. Scientists warn that the climate crisis is making strong storms more frequent, with the Philippines experiencing a sharp rise in super typhoons in recent decades.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a state of emergency last week, anticipating further impact from Fung-wong after the devastation caused by Kalmaegi.