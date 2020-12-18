Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Over 900 games have been discounted in Nintendo's Christmas Sale

There's up to 60% off on both first and third-party titles.

Nintendo of Europe is preparing to scoop up all of our Christmas money, as its currently hosting a Christmas Sale with discounts on over 900 Switch titles. The sale is running until December 31 and includes discounts on many large first and third-party releases.

We have listed just a few great deals from the sale below:

Overcooked 2 - £9.99 (50% off)
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - Gold Edition - £11.09 (63% off)
Hue - £0.99 (90% off)
Rayman Legends - £7.49 (75% off)
Little Nightmares Complete Edition - £7.49 (75% off)

Thanks, Nintendo Life.

