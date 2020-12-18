Over 900 games have been discounted in Nintendo's Christmas Sale

You're watching Advertisements

Nintendo of Europe is preparing to scoop up all of our Christmas money, as its currently hosting a Christmas Sale with discounts on over 900 Switch titles. The sale is running until December 31 and includes discounts on many large first and third-party releases.

We have listed just a few great deals from the sale below:

Overcooked 2 - £9.99 (50% off)

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - Gold Edition - £11.09 (63% off)

Hue - £0.99 (90% off)

Rayman Legends - £7.49 (75% off)

Little Nightmares Complete Edition - £7.49 (75% off)

Thanks, Nintendo Life.