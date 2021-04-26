Over 80,000 people have signed a petition for a Days Gone sequel

You're watching Advertisements

Days Gone didn't enjoy the same grades and sales as many other Sony titles, something that ultimately led to Sony saying no to Bend Studio's suggestion of making a proper sequel, according to both the director of the first (and only) and the journalist Jason Schreier. But this didn't land well with the fans, as people who has actually played the game really, really seemed to like it.

This led to a petition being formed with people protesting about this, something that is very, very common - and basically never leads to anything. Something that isn't as common though, is the number of signatures it has gotten. At the time of writing, way over 80,000 people have signed the petition to get Sony to approve Days Gone 2.

The writer and also creative director of the game, John Garvin, recently visited David Jaffe's podcast and didn't seem to understand some of the fans complaining about the declined sequel. He said:

"I do have an opinion on something that your audience may find of interest, and it might piss some of them off. If you love a game, buy it at f-cking full price. I can't tell you how many times I've seen gamers say 'yeah, I got that on sale, I got it through PS Plus, whatever'. Don't complain if a game doesn't get a sequel if it wasn't supported at launch."

Have you signed the petition and do you want Days Gone 2, or would you rather prefer Bend Studio to make something entirely different instead?