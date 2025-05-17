Over 670,000 people attend FC Barcelona's parade

HQ

FC Barcelona became Liga champions last Thursday, with two matchdays still remaining on the competition. A perfect end for a dominant season, where Hansi Flick has revolutionased the team, infusing the extremely young squad with style and personality, resulting in three domestic titles (Liga, Copa, Supercopa) and an excellent season at Champions League that did not go unnoticed despite their elimination.

After a blank 2024 season, culers can happily celebrate another league title, two years later, and 630,000 attended the celebrations in the streets of Barcelona. The parade took place on Friday afternoon, departing from Spotify Camp Nou to Arc de Triomf, with the bus showing the three trophies won this year.

The feeling was that, as much as a celebration of the current successes, it is a reaffirmation of the future, with players called to make history at Barcelona for years to come. 670,000 attended at some point of the city the celebrations, it is estimated.