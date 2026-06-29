Over 550 movies and TV shows will soon be removed from PlayStation users' digital libraries

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In another move that goes to show that physical media is an increasingly important format we must protect at all costs, it has been revealed that users who have purchased movies and television shows from production company Studio Canal through the PlayStation Store are soon to lose access to much of this content.

Revealed in a message sent to users ahead of the weekend, Sony has mentioned that from September 1, 2026, around 550 items will be removed from the PlayStation Store and that this means anyone who owns said products will simply lose access to them. The most frustrating part for fans is that there doesn't seem to be any refunding or compensation plan put in place for those who are simply losing access to their paid content.

The PlayStation Store specifically states on the matter: "From September 1, 2026, due to our content licensing agreements, you will no longer be able to access your previously purchased content from Studio Canal, and it will be removed from your video library."

As for the complete list of projects being delisted and removed, you can head over here to see it in full and discover any content you own will soon be taken away from you.

This once again goes to prove that physical media is important to preserve as digital purchases are more often than not agreements for you to licence said product for as long as the seller is offering it, meaning when the product is de-listed or taken down, it can be taken from you without repercussions. This is often dictated in the licensing agreement when buying a digital product, but it doesn't change the fact it's an anti-consumer stance that sees a buyer losing out without a legal leg to stand upon.