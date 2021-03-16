Over 50% of players have finished Ghost of Tsushima

You're watching Advertisements

Data shows that most players never finish their games, but there are of course a few exceptions and one of them seems to be Ghost of Tsushima. Ungeek has noted no less than 50.2% have achieved the 'Mono No Aware' trophy, which is awarded to those who has completed the adventure.

This places Ghost of Tsushima as the second most finished open world game for PlayStation 4, measured by trophies for completing a games story (which might not be entirely accurate), and here is the top eleven (not including Ghost of Tsushima):



Spider-Man - 50.8%

Assassin's Creed Origins - 38.2%

Far Cry 5 - 36.7%

Days Gone - 34.7%

Horizon: Zero Dawn - 34.1%

Assassin's Creed Odyssey - 30%

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - 29.8%

Death Stranding - 28.6%

Red Dead Redemption 2 - 28.2%

Watch Dogs 2 - 24.9%

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - 19.8%



Are you surprised by these numbers? If so, check out some of the games that have pushed up to our limits, in our Breaking Point article.