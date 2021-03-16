Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Ghost of Tsushima

Over 50% of players have finished Ghost of Tsushima

That puts it right behind Spider-Man.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Data shows that most players never finish their games, but there are of course a few exceptions and one of them seems to be Ghost of Tsushima. Ungeek has noted no less than 50.2% have achieved the 'Mono No Aware' trophy, which is awarded to those who has completed the adventure.

This places Ghost of Tsushima as the second most finished open world game for PlayStation 4, measured by trophies for completing a games story (which might not be entirely accurate), and here is the top eleven (not including Ghost of Tsushima):


  1. Spider-Man - 50.8%

  2. Assassin's Creed Origins - 38.2%

  3. Far Cry 5 - 36.7%

  4. Days Gone - 34.7%

  5. Horizon: Zero Dawn - 34.1%

  6. Assassin's Creed Odyssey - 30%

  7. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - 29.8%

  8. Death Stranding - 28.6%

  9. Red Dead Redemption 2 - 28.2%

  10. Watch Dogs 2 - 24.9%

  11. Assassin's Creed Valhalla - 19.8%

Are you surprised by these numbers? If so, check out some of the games that have pushed up to our limits, in our Breaking Point article.

Ghost of Tsushima

Related texts

Ghost of TsushimaScore

Ghost of Tsushima
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

"It's jaw-droppingly beautiful and the same attention to detail shines through in the combat and its presentation."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy