Over 50% of Japanese developers now using generative AI in game development

We've heard for a while that AI was going to start creeping its way into our media, and now it seems it's here to stay. As per a report from Japan's Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association (CESA), 51% of Japanese game companies are now using generative AI in some way in game development.

According to the CESA report (thanks, Automaton), the most common use for AI is in image generation, creating visual assets for characters and more. This was followed by story and text generation, with programming support making up the rest of the AI usage.

32% of the game companies that CESA surveyed for the report are apparently looking to AI for it to assist in the creation of an in-house game engine. CESA's membership includes brands like Sega and Capcom, which were surveyed as part of this report.

While this might seem all doom and gloom, there are still large Japanese companies avoiding AI for now, seeing where the technology will go.