Over 400 million Call of Duty games sold

We all know Call of Duty is really big and a best-seller each year. It was just yesterday we reported that Call of Duty: Warzone has passed 100 million players after just a year on the market, but todays revealed milestone might actually be even more impressive.

Via the official homepage, Activision has now confirmed that the series has sold more than 400 million copies. Since the series is 18 years old (debuted in March 2003), it means that more than 22 million copies of Call of Duty has been sold each year on average (Warzone not included).

The latest installation in the series is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and you can check out our review over here. This year, it is widely believed that Sledgehammer Games will develop this year's Call of Duty, which is rumoured to be about World War II.