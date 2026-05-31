Over 400 arrests in riots after Paris Saint-Germain wins Champions League

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Paris Saint-Germain's victory over Arsenal at the Champions League final resulted in a night of riots at the French capital, with local reports saying there have been over 280 arrests in Paris, 416 overall in the country, with several police officers getting injured and police using tear gas to disperse crowds in the city center.

These were riots similar to last year's, which overwhelmed security forces and ended with two people death. This time, according to Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, authorities were better prepared, with 8,000 police officers deployed in Paris, 22,000 in all of France, but Nuñez still described the events as unacceptable.

Despite the match starting three hours earlier than usual, it ended nearly at 21 PM after added time and shootout, and when it ended thousands of fans swarmed the Champs-Élysées, lighting flares and fireworks, burning electric bikes, disrupting bus, train and rail services. At least six vehicles were damaged in the fray, as well as some shops whose glasses were shattered.

The official celebrations for the title will take place on Sunday afternoon, with the team toruing through the city and being welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron.