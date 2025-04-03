Over 40 partners will be involved in the Galaxies Gaming Showcase

HQ

Later this month, we have a gaming showcase to look forward to. We're not talking about the Mario Kart World Direct, or perhaps even the Borderlands 4 PlayStation show that was promised for spring. Instead, this is in reference to the Galaxies Gaming Showcase.

This event will bring together a ton of industry names for an hour-long broadcast that will offer "world premieres, exclusive gameplay reveals, and surprise announcements," and now we know the 40+ confirmed partners who will be involved and likewise a few games that are definitely set to appear as well.

Before getting to the list of partners, the games that we know for a fact will be present includes Jagex's Runescape: Dragonwilds, Remedy's FBC: Firebreak, Legion Studio's Covenant, Apeirogon Games' LAPD 2195, the Krafton-published Rivals Hover League, FuturLab's PowerWash Simulator 2, Moju Studios' Asuka The Ascent, SonderingEmily's Lily's World XD, and Two Stamp's Hear Tell of Hauntings.

As for the full list of partners, they are as follows:



Amplified Games



Amplifier



Apeirogon Games



Astro Logical



Beautiful Glitch



Bossa Studios



Chamo Games



Code Coven



Crytivo



Developer Dob



Dreamhaven



Fireshine Games



FuturLab



Jagex



Kepler Interactive



Kinetic



Konami



Krafton Inc.



Lab Seed



Legion Studio



Megabit



MidWest Games



MoJu Studios



Nebule Games



Necrosoft



Nekki



Null Games



Oro Interactive



Pantaloon



Pixel Maniacs



Playstack



Remedy



Saber Interactive



Secret Mode



SonderingEmily



Team 17



The CoLab Games



Tiny Dragon



Two Stamp



Void Interactive



Those who watch the show will also be eligible for a free copy of Black Desert Online, which is being served up as a Twitch Drop.

The Galaxies Gaming Showcase will happen on April 17 at 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST.