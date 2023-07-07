Over 40 game demos coming to Xbox next week

HQ

Last year, Microsoft ran a promotion they called [email protected] Demo Fest, which as the name implies includes video game demos. Lots of them.

Clearly this was a success, as they have now confirmed on Xbox Wire that [email protected] Demo Fest is back this year, and kicks off on July 11 with an indie games digital showcase (starts 6pm BST / 19:00 CET and can be viewed through the regular channels like Twitch and Youtube). After this stream, over 40 demos will be published and be playable on Xbox until July 17. Microsoft explains that some demos "might be re-published to the Demo channel later, but many will simply disappear at the end of the week, so check them out while you can".

It should also be pointed out that these are demos from games sometimes being far from finished. Microsoft thinks you should take the opportunity to get a really early look at them, and also feedback the developers as some constructive criticism might actually mean you're getting a better game in the end when it's finally released:

"Think of these as akin to "show floor demos" and not necessarily indicative of the final product. What that means is that you'll get to experience these games early - some way early - which is awesome since you'll have the chance to provide your feedback! You should also note that these games will continue to evolve and be polished as they near release."

Here are five confirmed titles that are getting new demos during the [email protected] Demo Fest:

Demonschool

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

The Wandering Village