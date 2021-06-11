Over 40 demos of upcoming Xbox games confirmed for next week

Even though Microsoft has their very own Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, they were still confirmed to participate during yesterday's Summer Game Fest stream. We assumed it would be in a smaller capacity, but they really did deliver.

It turns out they will release no less than +40 demos of upcoming Xbox games that will be playable between June 15 to June 21. It should be pointed out, however, that we are not necessarily talking about demos in a traditional sense. Microsoft explains:

"Think of these as akin to "show floor demos" and not necessarily indicative of the final product. What that means is that you'll get to experience these games early - some way early - which is awesome, but you should also note that these games will continue to evolve and be polished as they near release."

The full list of games will be revealed in a few days, although the following five titles has been confirmed in the press release:

Embark on a unique and unforgettable journey and guide Sable through her Gliding; a rite of passage that will take her across vast deserts and mesmerizing landscapes, capped by the remains of spaceships and ancient wonders.

Lake

It's 1986 - Meredith Weiss takes a break from her career in the big city to deliver mail in her hometown. How will she experience two weeks in beautiful Providence Oaks, with its iconic lake and quirky community? And what will she do next? It's up to you.

The Riftbreaker is a base-building, survival game with Action-RPG elements. You are an elite scientist/commando inside an advanced Mecha-Suit capable of dimensional rift travel. Hack & slash countless enemies. Build up your base, collect samples and research new inventions to survive.

The summer of 1993 is nearly at an end and a sleepy Canadian town suddenly becomes home to strange accidents and mutated creatures. Echo Generation is a voxel turn-based adventure game about a gang of kids investigating supernatural occurrences while battling monsters and mechs to save their small town.

Tunic is an isometric action-adventure game where you explore the wilderness, fight monsters, and discover secrets. You play as a tiny fox in a big world that is filled with mystery. A beautiful setting, tight combat, and a variety of items await you on this grand adventure.