Over 40 dead in gang attack in Haiti, including many that fled from violence

HQ

At least 47 people have been killed in Haiti, 22 wounded, and some may still be missing, after an attack by a criminal gang in Kenscoff, a commune near the capital Port-au-Prince, an strategic location for the gangs that control most of the Haitian capital, as it overlooks many access routes to the city.

The attack happened in the night, and dozens of people were murdered and homes were set on fire. Some people abducted and then executed, including many that were in a church that sheltered displaced people due to violence. Some witnesses said that dozens of police officers tried to repel the attack, and some were injured; no gang members were counted among the dead.

According to UN data, gang violence in Haiti caused at least 2,310 deaths, 1,106 injuries, at least 99 kidnappings and 699 victims of sexual violence in the first five months of 2026. Kenscoff in particular has suffered a series of continous attacks since 2025, when criminal gangs killed over 260 people and destroyed 200 homes, forcing over 3,000 people to flee.