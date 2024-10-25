Over 4 million dollars for a baseball: Ohtani breaks all-time bidding records

HQ

4,392,000 million dollars: that's the money someone (unidentified as of right now) paid for a baseball, the largest number ever paid for a ball of any sport in history, according to auction house Godin.

That is the ball which Shohei Ohtani hit home run on September 19 with Los Angeles Dodgers, a historic moment because the Japanese player hit his 50th home run and stole his 50th base of the season, a "50-50 ball", something no other player has managed to reach in a single season before.

4.3 million dollars is an astonishing number, over a million higher than the previous record holder, the 70's home run ball in the 1998 season by Mark McGwire from the St Louis Cardinals, sold for 3.05 million.

The ball was auctioned by auction house Goldin during a three week process. "We received bids from around the world, a testament to the significance of this iconic collectible and Ohtani's impact on sports, and I'm thrilled for the winning bidder", said Ken Goldin, Goldin CEO, as seen in CNN.

However, two spectators are claiming to be the rightful owners of the ball, as they fought to catch the ball during the match. According to Goldin, an agreement was reached among all parties before the auction proceeded.