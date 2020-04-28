Over 27.7 million players joined the FortnitexTravis Scott event

Last weekend Fortnite hosted a series of live events with rapper and music producer Travis Scott, already recorded record numbers at his first digital concert (with 12.3 million players connected simultaneously). Now that the event is over, Epic Games has shared the total player count and it turns out that over 27.7 million unique in-game players took part in the event.

Here's what Epic Games writes in a tweet via the official Twitter account:

"Thank you to everyone who attended and created content around the Travis Scott event!

Over 27.7 million unique players in-game participated live 45.8 million times across the five events to create a truly Astronomical experience. ??".

After the great success of the DJ Marshmello and Travis Scott events, we'd say it's safe to expect new digital shows in Fortnite in the future, especially now that we have to respect social distancing and going to live concerts is a tougher task than usual. If you missed the show, you can watch it below.