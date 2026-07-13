Over 2,700 people expected to have died due to heatwaves in England and Wales already this summer

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With the extreme heat much of Europe has been experiencing over the past couple of months, it's become quite common to see different countries giving estimations for the number of 'excess' deaths that have occurred due to the temperature spikes. Germany has estimated over 5,000 heat-related deaths already, with data earlier in the summer from the World Health Organisation noting the figure was at least over 1,300 across Europe.

Now information has arrived covering England and Wales, with experts suggesting over 2,700 heat-related deaths have been registered across the two countries. As per BBC News, this is only an approximation from May and June, meaning no data has been included as of yet from the recent July heatwave.

This does all come following the UK experiencing one of its hottest summers ever up to this point, including seeing rare "Extreme Heat Warnings" being issued ahead of June's all-time temperature record being set in the country.