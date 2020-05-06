Cookies

Over 25 million people have played FIFA 20

The latest entry in the long-running FIFA franchise follows the long line of successful player numbers.

As reported earlier today, EA revealed its financial results just recently. As reported, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order managed to achieve over 10 million unique players, a truly important milestone for the franchise which confirms a return to popularity for this series.

Another interesting fact, which certainly is not surprising, is that FIFA 20 seems to have totalled over 25 million unique players, confirming the great success of the football series, which continues to succeed in many countries.

What do you think of this result?

