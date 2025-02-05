Over 2,000 bodies buried in Goma amid ongoing conflict ceasefire

HQ

As the battle for Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo winds down, a heart-breaking task unfolds: more than 2,000 bodies are being buried, following days of violent clashes between the Congolese Army and the M23 rebels.

The ceasefire, declared by the M23 on February 4, 2025, offers a brief pause in the chaos, but the scale of destruction remains staggering. Hospitals are overwhelmed with nearly 3,000 injured, while morgues struggle to cope with the mounting casualties. Despite the fragile ceasefire, some sporadic gunfire and looting were still reported, underscoring the tense atmosphere.

Local residents, joined by aid groups like the International Committee of the Red Cross, are working tirelessly to bury the dead and prevent a public health crisis. According to the OCHA, at least 900 people were killed and almost 3,000 injured in the days of fighting in Goma leading up to its capture, with many bodies still lying in the streets.