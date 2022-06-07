Cookies

Over 200 restored Beavis & Butt-Head episodes are coming to Paramount+

This is to mark the upcoming new movie starring the pair.

Beavis & Butt-Head are back later this month in the upcoming movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, which streams on Paramount+. But it turns out this isn't the only Beavis and Butt-Head content fans can look forward to, as over 200 episodes from the original run (1993 to 1997) are being restored for the streaming service, premiering on the very same day as the above mentioned movie.

And by restored, we really mean restored. This means the music videos, which are usually roasted by these two lovable tools, are back. These have been missing from previous re-runs as it has been hard to manage all the licensing rights to the videos.

If you still haven't seen the first trailer to Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, we really urge you to check it out below, as it looks like good fun.

Thanks Consequence



