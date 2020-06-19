LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | The Last of Us: Part II
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Jump Rope Challenge

Over 200 million jumps completed in Jump Rope Challenge

It seems as those gamers around the world are happily hopping about on Nintendo Switch.

Announced and published unexpectedly this week, Jump Rope Challenge is a nice free download for Nintendo Switch that allows you to do a bit of training at home.

By holding a pair of Joy-Con controllers as a virtual rope, players can jump and keep in shape. In addition, two family members can hop together to try to set a new record by holding a Joy-Con each.

The game - which is as simple as it is fun - has already enjoyed great success among Switch owners, since - as confirmed by Nintendo of Europe - in just three days, over 200 million jumps have already been registered by players from all around the world. It's a really important achievement as it shows just how much people want to keep healthy during lockdown.

Have you already downloaded Jump Rope Challenge?

Jump Rope Challenge

Related texts



Loading next content