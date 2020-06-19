Over 200 million jumps completed in Jump Rope Challenge

Announced and published unexpectedly this week, Jump Rope Challenge is a nice free download for Nintendo Switch that allows you to do a bit of training at home.

By holding a pair of Joy-Con controllers as a virtual rope, players can jump and keep in shape. In addition, two family members can hop together to try to set a new record by holding a Joy-Con each.

The game - which is as simple as it is fun - has already enjoyed great success among Switch owners, since - as confirmed by Nintendo of Europe - in just three days, over 200 million jumps have already been registered by players from all around the world. It's a really important achievement as it shows just how much people want to keep healthy during lockdown.

Have you already downloaded Jump Rope Challenge?