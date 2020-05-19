Over 200 million copies of Minecraft have been sold

You watching Advertisements

We all knew Minecraft was selling well, but yesterday, Microsoft announced that it had now reached a pretty spectacular milestone of 200 million sold copies. Microsoft also noted a major increase in the game's activity with the game amassing 126 million monthly users. This is likely an effect of people being isolated at home, spending their time building castles, amazing worlds and spaceships out of blocks in Minecraft instead.

Mojang Studios' studio head Helen Chiang writes in an official comment to this spectacular result:

"It's been an incredible year for Minecraft with the global rollout of Minecraft Earth, the release of the game-changing RTX beta for Windows 10 through our partnership with Nvidia, and closing out 2019 as the most viewed game on YouTube. We are humbled that there have now been more than 200 million copies of Minecraft sold to date, and 126 million people are now playing Minecraft every month."

Minecraft will likely continue to do really well in the future, and on May 26 it is time for a brand new adventure in this series when Minecraft Dungeons launches for PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One (included with Xbox Game Pass).