Over 20 million levels have been built in Super Mario Maker 2

Just before the weekend kicked off Nintendo revealed more news for Super Mario Maker 2. Since the title hit the Nintendo Switch 14 months ago, fans around the world have built and uploaded over 20 million courses, according to the Japanese developers.

The total number of levels has doubled in the last nine months, but the last major content update for the game was released back in April. At the end of the year, fans can expect a special Ninji Speedrun as part of the celebrations surrounding the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros.