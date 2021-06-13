Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Over 20 million have played Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The native PS5 and Xbox Series version also released on Friday.

About a year ago, Respawn Entertainment revealed that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order had reached more than 10 million players. A really impressive number for a new Star Wars franchise that is single player only.

But last fall, it was also added to EA Play and thus also Xbox Game Pass, and this seems to have helped the game even further (together with continued good sales numbers). Now Respawn tweets:

"As of today, more than 20 million players worldwide have played Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order across all consoles, platforms and subscription services. Thank you, Jedi!"

As the game was also released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X on Friday (free upgrade if you own the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One version), we can safely assume that this number will continue to grow for quite some time.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

