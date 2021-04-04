Over 190 Switch games are discounted in Nintendo's Big Multiplayer Sale

You're watching Advertisements

Nintendo of Europe is now hosting a super-sized sale which has discounts of up to 75% on many multiplayer Switch games. Over 190 titles have been reduced here, and the sale is set to run until April 11 at 23:59 BST.

We've listed some of our highlights from the sale below:

Splatoon 2 - 33%

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - 50%

Super Mario Party - 33%

Overwatch - 50%

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - 33%