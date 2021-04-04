Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
Over 190 Switch games are discounted in Nintendo's Big Multiplayer Sale

Splatoon 2, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, and Super Mario Party are among the highlights.

Nintendo of Europe is now hosting a super-sized sale which has discounts of up to 75% on many multiplayer Switch games. Over 190 titles have been reduced here, and the sale is set to run until April 11 at 23:59 BST.

We've listed some of our highlights from the sale below:

Splatoon 2 - 33%

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - 50%

Super Mario Party - 33%

Overwatch - 50%

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - 33%

