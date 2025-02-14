Over 1700 improvements and fixes added to S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

HQ

The Ukrainian action adventure S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl was a hit right from the start and within 48 hours it had sold a million copies. It should be remembered that it is included with Game Pass, so many people have played it without buying the title, and it is also not available for Playstation 5, which makes this extra impressive.

But despite consistently good ratings, there were still bugs. GSC Game World worked hard to fix as many as possible shortly after the release in November, but then let their employees have a big Christmas break and said they would return with a major update later.

And now that has happened. Patch 1.2 contains over 1700 "improvements and fixes to all aspects of the game: balance, locations, quests, blockers, crashes, performance, more A-Life 2.0 fixes, you name it". The developers are thanking players for all the help they've received and say that the community should continue to get in touch when they find a problem.

You can read the full patch list at this link - and check out our review if you want to know more about S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. It's out now for PC and Xbox Series S/X and included with Game Pass.