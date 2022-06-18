Over 1.6 billion babies have been born in Fallout Shelter vaults

HQ

To mark seven years since Fallout Shelter debuted, Bethesda has released a graphic that shares a whole bunch of statistics about the community's collective efforts on the game.

This includes revealing that there have been over 1.6 billion babies born in vaults, as well as half a billion Dwellers reported dead. Likewise, we're told that there have been almost 300 million Deathclaw attacks, 1.5 billion Radroach infestations, half a billion items crafted, and all of this has been achieved in 235 million created vaults.

Take a look at the full graphic below, and also be sure to log into Fallout Shelter before June 19 to receive some anniversary free rewards.