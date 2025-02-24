Over 150,000 Canadians have signed a petition calling for the revocation of Musk's citizenship

HQ

More than 150,000 Canadians have signed a petition demanding that Elon Musk be stripped of his Canadian citizenship, arguing that his close association with United States President Donald Trump undermines Canada's national interests.

The petition accuses Musk, who holds Canadian citizenship through his mother, of effectively working for a foreign government hostile to Canada's sovereignty, with policies that threaten the nation's independence and economic stability.

Trump, who has repeatedly floated the idea of annexing Canada into the United States, has fueled tensions with threats of economic sanctions and dismissive remarks about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Despite its growing support, the petition's success is uncertain, as revoking citizenship is legally complex and politically sensitive. For now, it remains to be seen how the Canadian government will respond to this unprecedented demand.