Over 100 medals from Paris 2024 were returned to Olympic Games Organising Committee after severe degradation

The crisis of the Paris 2024 Bronze Medals continues, and has included the purging of some of the people responsible of the fiasco: defective medals that degraded to the point of being unrecognisable. Images of the Bronze medals went viral in the last weeks, with some athletes like French swimmer Yohann Ndoye Brouard joking they looked like they came from "Paris 1924" and others, like Spanish boxer Reyes Plá, being particularly angry.

Thankfully, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Organising Committee quickly contacted Monnaie de Paris (the not-so-prestigious-anymore French state mint), with French outlet La Lettre claiming that over 100 defective medals were returned by disgruntled athletes.

Thankfully, they will be replaced, but the reputational damage (as well as the cost overrun) is there, and apparently three people have been fired or have resigned, including the Industrial Director Jacky Frehel and the Production Director Éric Matte.

And this isn't the first time something like this happens with La Monnaie: as spotted by Relevo, Huawei returned 12,000 medals (who handes to employees) because of cracking.